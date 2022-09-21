Traffic study approved by Henry commissioners

The county will partner with Croy Engineering and the cost of the contract is $146,540. Construction of the proposed lanes is slated to take place from 2026 through 2031, and GDOT officials assert that traffic flow north of Exit 216 will be better after the lanes are open.

County transportation planning director Sam Baker said the main objective of the study is to verify GDOT’s findings on the county’s end and to devise a plan on what the county should do considering the truck-only lanes ending at a highly busy location in the center of Henry County.