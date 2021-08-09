Townhome plan gets Henry County zoning board nod

The Henry County Zoning Advisory Board voted at its July 22 regular meeting to recommend approval of a rezoning request from residential-agricultural to multifamily residential for a 27.54-acre piece of property north of Jonesboro Road, south of Foster Drive and to the east of Andalusia Boulevard. A 222-unit townhome-style rental community has been proposed for the site.
A number of conditions were included with the recommendation regarding sidewalks, garages, tree buffers and the proposed amenity package for the community. Final approval or denial of the rezoning request is up to the Board of Commissioners. Information: henrycounty-ga.org.