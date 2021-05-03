ajc logo
Tie vote means no to Henry County rezoning bid

A rezoning request was denied due to a tie vote.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

A proposal to rezone a tract for mixed use did not get approval from the Henry County Board of Commissioners, which was deadlocked on the issue at its April 20 regular meeting.

The request for a 42-acre site at 243 Mill Road was to allow a combination of apartments and future commercial development. The petition had been recommended for approval with a dozen conditions by the county’s Zoning Advisory Board at a March meeting, and a motion by commissioner Dee Clemmons to approve the request included additional conditions. But no votes from fellow commissioners Greg Cannon and Johnny Wilson as well as board chair Carlotta Harrell prevented the motion from passing.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

