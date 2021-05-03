Tie vote means no to Henry County rezoning bid

The request for a 42-acre site at 243 Mill Road was to allow a combination of apartments and future commercial development. The petition had been recommended for approval with a dozen conditions by the county’s Zoning Advisory Board at a March meeting, and a motion by commissioner Dee Clemmons to approve the request included additional conditions. But no votes from fellow commissioners Greg Cannon and Johnny Wilson as well as board chair Carlotta Harrell prevented the motion from passing.

