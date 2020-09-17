Survey says 34 percent of students returning to Henry County campuses

Results were revealed at the Henry County Board of Education’s Sept. 14 study session meeting regarding a countywide survey conducted earlier this month, and it revealed that approximately 64 percent of families chose to continue with remote learning, while 34 percent selected the on-campus option. The first week will include a two-day orientation period for those students, with the next phases implemented in October leading to five-day campus schedules for elementary and middle school students.

High school students will continue with two days per week on campus until a date yet to be determined.