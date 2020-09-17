X

Survey says 34 percent of students returning to Henry County campuses

Students start returning to campus the week of Sept. 28.
Students start returning to campus the week of Sept. 28.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

About one-third of Henry County’s public school students will actually return to their regular brick-and-mortar classrooms the week of Sept. 28 when the district begins phasing in on-campus learning for the 2020-2021 school year.

Results were revealed at the Henry County Board of Education’s Sept. 14 study session meeting regarding a countywide survey conducted earlier this month, and it revealed that approximately 64 percent of families chose to continue with remote learning, while 34 percent selected the on-campus option. The first week will include a two-day orientation period for those students, with the next phases implemented in October leading to five-day campus schedules for elementary and middle school students.

High school students will continue with two days per week on campus until a date yet to be determined.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.