Subdivision zoning approved in Henry

The Henry County Administration Building, site of Board of Commissioners meetings.
Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

Paving the way for a 215-lot conservation subdivision, the Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its July 20 regular meeting to approve with conditions a rezoning from RA (residential agricultural) to R-2 (single-family residential) with sewer for a 183-acre tract south of the intersection of Campground Road and Bryans Drive, just east of Hwy. 155 and north of downtown McDonough. A conditional use request to allow a conservation subdivision on the property was approved by the Henry County Zoning Advisory Board in March. The vote by the commissioners to approve the rezoning was unanimous. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

