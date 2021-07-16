Subdivision plats approved in Locust Grove

The final plat for the second phase of the Berkley Lakes subdivision was approved by the Locust Grove City Council at its July 6 regular meeting. The property in question consists of 24.59 acres on Singley Circle and 50 single-family residential lots are planned. Also approved was a preliminary plat for Peeksville Road subdivision with 49 single-family residential lots on 22.4 acres. Both votes were unanimous.
A resolution to create a street light district in Liberty Grove subdivision, also known as Locust Grove Station Phase 2, was approved unanimously. All property owners supported the move, which affects 60 lots. Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.