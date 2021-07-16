ajc logo
Subdivision plats approved in Locust Grove

Downtown Locust Grove.
Downtown Locust Grove.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
13 minutes ago

The final plat for the second phase of the Berkley Lakes subdivision was approved by the Locust Grove City Council at its July 6 regular meeting. The property in question consists of 24.59 acres on Singley Circle and 50 single-family residential lots are planned. Also approved was a preliminary plat for Peeksville Road subdivision with 49 single-family residential lots on 22.4 acres. Both votes were unanimous.

A resolution to create a street light district in Liberty Grove subdivision, also known as Locust Grove Station Phase 2, was approved unanimously. All property owners supported the move, which affects 60 lots. Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.

