Storm drain repairs approved by Henry County commissioners

Two stormwater-related repair projects got the go-ahead from the Henry County Board of Commissioners by unanimous vote at its May 18 regular meeting. A bid of $91,400 from McLeRoy Inc. of Zebulon was accepted for storm drainage replacement on Red Oak Road.
Two storm drains on Strawberry Drive were identified as needing replacement, and Summit Construction & Development of Stone Mountain was the successful bidder on both of those projects at $64,766 and $64,484 respectively. Funding for all of this work will be provided by the county’s stormwater enterprise account, according to officials.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.