Storage facility under review in Hampton

The Hampton City Council is considering a request to allow the development of a self-storage facility at 74 Oak Street, near Steele Drive, but postponed a rezoning request related to the project at its June 8 regular meeting. The 4.22-acre site is currently zoned C-1 (commercial) but this kind of facility is not permitted in that classification.
City staff will review the case to see if there is a way to allow the project as a non-conforming use without having to grant the request for M-1 (industrial) zoning.
A separate agenda item, also postponed, was the possible change in the future land use map in correlation with the proposed rezoning. Information: hamptonga.gov.