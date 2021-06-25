ajc logo
Storage facility under review in Hampton

The Depot in downtown Hampton, where the City Council meets.
The Depot in downtown Hampton, where the City Council meets.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
The Hampton City Council is considering a request to allow the development of a self-storage facility at 74 Oak Street, near Steele Drive, but postponed a rezoning request related to the project at its June 8 regular meeting. The 4.22-acre site is currently zoned C-1 (commercial) but this kind of facility is not permitted in that classification.

City staff will review the case to see if there is a way to allow the project as a non-conforming use without having to grant the request for M-1 (industrial) zoning.

A separate agenda item, also postponed, was the possible change in the future land use map in correlation with the proposed rezoning. Information: hamptonga.gov.

