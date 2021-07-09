Stockbridge tweaks dollar store regulations

Regulations regarding small-box discount stores in Stockbridge were addressed by the City Council, which approved amendments to the city’s ordinance at its June 29 meeting. Under the amended ordinance, a small-box discount store is defined as having a floor area under 12,000 square feet, primarily offering a variety of convenience and consumer shopping goods, with the majority of items priced under $10.
This does not apply to drug stores or convenience stores attached to gas stations. The ordinance also stipulates that a store in this category must be at least five miles from any other similar store within or outside the city limits.
Information: cityofstockbridge.com.