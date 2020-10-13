X

Stockbridge seeks grant money for trail

Reeves Creek Trail.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Stockbridge officials are hoping to get more than $300,000 in grant funding for improvements to the Reeves Creek Trail. The Stockbridge City Council voted at its Sept. 29 workshop meeting to adopt a resolution to apply for matching grant from two sources: the Georgia Department of Natural Resources grant (up to $250,000) and the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program’s Conserve Georgia Grant (up to $75,000).

According to a city staff document, these funds would be used to facilitate Phase I implementation of the city’s bike and pedestrian trail plan and enhancements at Reeves Creek. The resolution was approved 4-0-1 with John Blount abstaining.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.