Stockbridge seeks grant money for trail

Stockbridge officials are hoping to get more than $300,000 in grant funding for improvements to the Reeves Creek Trail. The Stockbridge City Council voted at its Sept. 29 workshop meeting to adopt a resolution to apply for matching grant from two sources: the Georgia Department of Natural Resources grant (up to $250,000) and the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program’s Conserve Georgia Grant (up to $75,000).
According to a city staff document, these funds would be used to facilitate Phase I implementation of the city’s bike and pedestrian trail plan and enhancements at Reeves Creek. The resolution was approved 4-0-1 with John Blount abstaining.