Stockbridge says no to rezoning

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
48 minutes ago

A proposal for an industrial development in downtown Stockbridge was rejected by the City Council, which voted to deny two requests related to the same project at its Nov. 14 regular meeting.

A rezoning from suburban residential to heavy industrial was requested for a site consisting of about two acres at 443 Martin Luther King Sr. Heritage Trail, and an amendment to the comprehensive plan was also requested for the site.

The votes on both items were unanimous.

The council approved a zoning modification request for a 16-acre site with frontages on Brush Creek Court and Shields Road to allow for a proposed townhome development. A number of conditions were attached to that decision.

Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

