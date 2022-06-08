Stockbridge readies new police force

As initial organizational efforts continue, Mayor Anthony Ford noted at the City Council’s May 31 workshop meeting that 40 police officers had been sworn in earlier that day, calling it “historic” for the city.

At that meeting, the council approved an application for grant funding to hire 10 additional police officers, as well as the implementation of a school safety zone program that will use automated speed detection devices within marked school zones inside the city limits, similar to what the Henry County Police Department uses in the unincorporated county.