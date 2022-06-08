ajc logo
Stockbridge readies new police force

Organizational initiatives continue for Stockbridge's new police department.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
The Stockbridge Police Department is less than one month away from hitting the streets.

As initial organizational efforts continue, Mayor Anthony Ford noted at the City Council’s May 31 workshop meeting that 40 police officers had been sworn in earlier that day, calling it “historic” for the city.

At that meeting, the council approved an application for grant funding to hire 10 additional police officers, as well as the implementation of a school safety zone program that will use automated speed detection devices within marked school zones inside the city limits, similar to what the Henry County Police Department uses in the unincorporated county.

Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

