Stockbridge police HQ to get renovation

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
19 minutes ago

Nearly $4 million has been allocated for renovation of the building that will be the Stockbridge police headquarters when the new force hits the streets July 1.

The City Council approved $3 million from a police bond along with $852,437 in SPLOST money and $99,088 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the renovation of the first floor and buildout of the unoccupied second floor of the building that most recently housed the Henry County Police Department’s north precinct and was formerly Stockbridge City Hall.

The building will need to be fully furnished, for which the council approved a separate action regarding the purchase of $227,004 in furniture under a state contract.

Also approved was the $102,355 acquisition of software and service for a comprehensive records/report management and computer-automated dispatch system.

Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

