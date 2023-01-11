BreakingNews
Kemp will call for teacher, state worker raises and tax rebates
Stockbridge pay raises for mayor, council approved

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
25 minutes ago

The salaries of the mayor and city council of Stockbridge will be rising significantly in a year. The council voted Dec. 20 to approve a proposed annual pay increase from $12,000 to $20,000 for council members and from $14,400 to $22,400.

During a previous meeting, citizens asked where the money would come from and why a raise of more than 60 percent were being considered. Officials stated that there has been no increase in ten years and that an analysis of comparable municipalities was performed.

There was no public comment the second time, and the pay raises will take effect in January of 2024.

Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
