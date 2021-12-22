Hamburger icon
Stockbridge OK’s $15 minimum wage

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

Stockbridge municipal workers will have a $15 minimum wage beginning in 2022.

The City Council voted 5-0 to amend the city’s pay and classification schedule to include the incorporation of a “minimum livable wage” in that amount into the new city budget that was also approved at the council’s Dec. 13 regular meeting.

The motion included “necessary adjustments to all affected employee salaries,” according to a city staff report.

Also approved were judge, solicitor, deputy court clerk and HR coordinator positions with funding for new salaries and benefits effective June 30 of next year, to coincide with the startup of the city’s police services.

Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

Investigations
