Stockbridge manager’s spending power raised

By Monroe Roark for the AJC
23 minutes ago

The Stockbridge City Council recently voted to increase the spending authority of the city manager, who can now spend up to $50,000 without specific council approval for budgeted items.

Current city manager Frederick Gardiner reported that the authorized limit had been reduced to $25,000 by the previous administration which made many necessary purchases, such as a single vehicle, prohibitive without bringing each item to the council and prolonging the process.

The measure passed 4-0-1 as council member Yolanda Barber abstained, noting that the proposed action required an amendment to the city’s procurement policy and it had not been presented to the council for review before the vote.

Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

