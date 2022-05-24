Stockbridge manager’s spending power raised

Current city manager Frederick Gardiner reported that the authorized limit had been reduced to $25,000 by the previous administration which made many necessary purchases, such as a single vehicle, prohibitive without bringing each item to the council and prolonging the process.

The measure passed 4-0-1 as council member Yolanda Barber abstained, noting that the proposed action required an amendment to the city’s procurement policy and it had not been presented to the council for review before the vote.