X

Stockbridge looking at new voting precincts

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
23 minutes ago

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its May 30 meeting to approve a resolution to advertise for new polling precincts for the city.

Staff was tasked with inquiring of county election officials whether Global Impact Christian Ministries on Red Oak Road be added as a county/city precinct to include City Council District 3 voters, and whether Precinct 38 be amended to include District 4 voters in that area.

In unrelated business, the council approved the $63,615 purchase of 250 water meters for a local townhome development and also the $61,419 renewal of a tank maintenance contract.

Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Christie Hemm Klok

Cobb students can’t order UberEats, DoorDash to school, per updated rules4h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Jogger wakes up in Buckhead after he says he was kidnapped. What happened?
4h ago

Credit: AP

UPDATE: Former North Carolina health official is picked to be new CDC director
2h ago

Credit: Handout

This 11-year-old Atlanta kid builds her doll company – and hopes – for Black girls
5h ago

Credit: Handout

This 11-year-old Atlanta kid builds her doll company – and hopes – for Black girls
5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Atlanta Beltline passes historic $153M budget to invest in housing and construction
5h ago
The Latest

Henry accepts $2.68m state reimbursement
Fees go up in Stockbridge
Robinson to fill Henry commission seat
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

THE NEW CLASS: First-time teachers apply lessons learned to next steps
Traveling to Florida a felony? Georgians could be impacted by new law
This 11-year-old Atlanta kid builds her doll company – and hopes – for Black girls
5h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top