Stockbridge looking at new voting precincts

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its May 30 meeting to approve a resolution to advertise for new polling precincts for the city.

Staff was tasked with inquiring of county election officials whether Global Impact Christian Ministries on Red Oak Road be added as a county/city precinct to include City Council District 3 voters, and whether Precinct 38 be amended to include District 4 voters in that area.

In unrelated business, the council approved the $63,615 purchase of 250 water meters for a local townhome development and also the $61,419 renewal of a tank maintenance contract.

Information: cityofstockbridge.com.