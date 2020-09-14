Stockbridge council tweaks social media policy

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its Aug. 25 workshop meeting to approve an amendment to the city’s social media policy. A motion to revise the policy to allow for post-event press releases and coverage was made by Elton Alexander and seconded by Yolanda Barber. The motion passed 3-2 with Alphonso Thomas voting in favor and John Blount and LaKeisha Gantt voting in opposition.
An amendment to a resolution regarding economic development matters, requiring city staff to notify the governing body upon receipt of applications and permits submitted for city development, passed unanimously. Also receiving unanimous approval was the use of the Ted Strickland Community Center to host one blood drive each month for the remainder of 2020.