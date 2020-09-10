Stockbridge council strikes down mask proposal

A second attempt to pass a face covering mandate in Stockbridge failed when it was voted down by the City Council at its Aug. 25 workshop meeting. A motion was made by Elton Alexander and seconded by Yolanda Barber but all of the other council members — John Blount, LaKeisha Gantt and Alphonso Thomas — voted in opposition.
A similar attempt earlier this summer failed along the same voting lines. In an unrelated action, a moratorium on Cigar bars and hookah bars in the city passed 3-0-2 with Alexander and Barber abstaining. That item was added to the agenda near the end of the meeting.