Stockbridge council renews police chief’s contract

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

Two measures involving the Stockbridge Police Department were approved by the City Council at its Oct. 10 regular meeting.

The council voted to renew a one-year contract for police chief Frank Trammer, who was first hired in September of 2021 to spearhead the formation of the department. Stockbridge police officers officially hit the streets for the first time July 1 of this year.

Also approved by the council was a new lieutenant position. The stated reason for the request was to more efficiently manage police operations and reduce costs associated with administratively uncontrollable overtime.

Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

