X

Stockbridge council overrides mayor’s veto

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
11 minutes ago

The Stockbridge City Council voted April 25 to override a veto by Mayor Anthony Ford of a measure providing an exception to the restrictions on possession or consumption of alcoholic beverages at the city’s amphitheater.

Ford read his veto letter into the record, stating that his decision was based on safety of concert attendees as well as potential city liability. He noted that attendees could still bring water, soft drinks and juice in coolers no larger than 12 by 12 inches, with one cooler per patron allowed.

The city charter requires four votes to override a mayoral veto, and the council vote in this case was 4-1 with Elton Alexander opposed.

Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

‘Keep your hands up!’: Police release footage of Midtown shooting suspect’s arrest1h ago

‘The child was being starved to death’: Griffin couple arrested in abuse case
51m ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Rapper Rick Ross’ annual car show in peril after Fayette zoning board decision
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Beltline data center tax break plan stokes old battle over incentives
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Beltline data center tax break plan stokes old battle over incentives
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Regulators approve new Georgia Power rate hike
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Henry County government

Henry commissioners approve road work
9h ago
Henry fire station set for demolition
Park improvement approved in Henry
Featured

Credit: Gus Kaufman Jr.

How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
6h ago
What to Watch: Clues about voter sentiment could emerge from Kentucky, Pennsylvania...
PHOTOS: Georgia college graduations 2023
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top