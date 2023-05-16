Stockbridge council overrides mayor’s veto

Ford read his veto letter into the record, stating that his decision was based on safety of concert attendees as well as potential city liability. He noted that attendees could still bring water, soft drinks and juice in coolers no larger than 12 by 12 inches, with one cooler per patron allowed.

The city charter requires four votes to override a mayoral veto, and the council vote in this case was 4-1 with Elton Alexander opposed.