Stockbridge council OK’s final 2022 budget

The Stockbridge City Council has approved an $18.38 million general fund budget for the 2022 fiscal year.
The final public hearing and vote to adopt the budget came at the council’s Dec. 21 workshop meeting. The vote to approve was 4-0.
No one from the public spoke for or against any part of the budget at the final public hearing. Three line items related to the budget were approved immediately preceding the budget vote, each of which addressed open employee positions.
This was the final regularly scheduled meeting for any municipal governing body in Henry County or its four cities.
Information: cityofstockbridge.com.
