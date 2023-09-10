Stockbridge council OKs area improvements

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its Aug. 29 meeting to approve a $360,000 agreement with Falcon Design for stormwater and pedestrian improvements in the area of MLK Sr. Heritage Trail. The project is being funded by the city’s special-purpose local option sales tax revenue.

Also approved was a $50,000 expenditure for the installation of lights and strips at the intersection of Davis Road and Shields Road, as well as an amendment to the city’s code adopting new regulations for smoking establishments.

An update was given by city staff on a 10-year parks master plan.

Information: stockbridgega.org.