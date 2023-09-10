Stockbridge council OKs area improvements

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
18 minutes ago
X

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its Aug. 29 meeting to approve a $360,000 agreement with Falcon Design for stormwater and pedestrian improvements in the area of MLK Sr. Heritage Trail. The project is being funded by the city’s special-purpose local option sales tax revenue.

Also approved was a $50,000 expenditure for the installation of lights and strips at the intersection of Davis Road and Shields Road, as well as an amendment to the city’s code adopting new regulations for smoking establishments.

An update was given by city staff on a 10-year parks master plan.

Information: stockbridgega.org.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Former Atlanta resident Coco Gauff wins U.S. Open at age 1911h ago

Credit: GoFundMe/Contributed

Funerals begin for teens, Morehouse College students killed in crashes
16h ago

Credit: AP

Braves officially retire Andruw Jones’ number 25
11h ago

Credit: TNS

Writers Guild open to signing deals with individual producers to end strike
17h ago

Credit: TNS

Writers Guild open to signing deals with individual producers to end strike
17h ago

Credit: AJC

AJC SPECIAL REPORT
Georgia leading nation in new juvenile lifers
The Latest

Credit: Henry County Water Authority

McDonough man dies at reservoir
Henry commissioners OK $2.6 million project
Stockbridge qualifying candidates named
Featured

Credit: AP

‘The ultimate American art form:’ Kamala Harris hosts hip-hop 50th party
13h ago
Fall Travel: Plan your next getaway around one of these 10 festivals
YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top