Stockbridge council OK’s $22 million in bonds

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its Nov. 24 workshop meeting to approve a $22 million bond measure for several capital projects now underway or in the planning stages. The motion specified that $14 million be allocated for the cultural arts center, $7 million for the completion of the amphitheater which has been under construction for several months, and $1 million for the master trail plan.
It passed 3-1 with John Blount voting in opposition and LaKeisha Gantt absent from the meeting. The total cost of the amphitheater is reported to be around $20 million, and the money for the trail plan would supplement $3 million in grant funds being sought by the city.