X

Stockbridge council OK’s $22 million in bonds

A rendering of the proposed cultural arts center in Stockbridge.
A rendering of the proposed cultural arts center in Stockbridge.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its Nov. 24 workshop meeting to approve a $22 million bond measure for several capital projects now underway or in the planning stages. The motion specified that $14 million be allocated for the cultural arts center, $7 million for the completion of the amphitheater which has been under construction for several months, and $1 million for the master trail plan.

It passed 3-1 with John Blount voting in opposition and LaKeisha Gantt absent from the meeting. The total cost of the amphitheater is reported to be around $20 million, and the money for the trail plan would supplement $3 million in grant funds being sought by the city.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.