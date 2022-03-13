Stockbridge council OK’s $1.73 million road program

According to a city staff report, the work consists of leveling, milling, patching and resurfacing portions of more than a dozen streets totalling approximately 5.05 miles of road, as well as the wastewater treatment plant parking lot.

In other business, the council approved the allocation of $66,100 for a capacity review of the wastewater treatment plan, and council members Alphonso Thomas and Elton Alexander were named liaisons to the Main Street Advisory Board and Downtown Development Authority, respectively.