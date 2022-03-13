Hamburger icon
Stockbridge council OK’s $1.73 million road program

Stockbridge City Hall.

Stockbridge City Hall.

By Monroe Roark for the AJC
47 minutes ago

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its Feb. 14 regular meeting to approve a $1,738,673 contract for the city’s annual road and resurfacing program.

According to a city staff report, the work consists of leveling, milling, patching and resurfacing portions of more than a dozen streets totalling approximately 5.05 miles of road, as well as the wastewater treatment plant parking lot.

In other business, the council approved the allocation of $66,100 for a capacity review of the wastewater treatment plan, and council members Alphonso Thomas and Elton Alexander were named liaisons to the Main Street Advisory Board and Downtown Development Authority, respectively.

Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
