Stockbridge council OK’s $1.73 million road program

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its Feb. 14 regular meeting to approve a $1,738,673 contract for the city’s annual road and resurfacing program.
According to a city staff report, the work consists of leveling, milling, patching and resurfacing portions of more than a dozen streets totalling approximately 5.05 miles of road, as well as the wastewater treatment plant parking lot.
In other business, the council approved the allocation of $66,100 for a capacity review of the wastewater treatment plan, and council members Alphonso Thomas and Elton Alexander were named liaisons to the Main Street Advisory Board and Downtown Development Authority, respectively.
Information: cityofstockbridge.com.
About the Author
Editors' Picks