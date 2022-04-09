Stockbridge council OK’s $1.3 million trash contract

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its March 29 workshop meeting to approve a one-year contract for $1.3 million regarding trash pickup in the city.
The agreement with GFL Environmental formerly known as Waste Industries South Atlanta is the second of five one-year renewals provided for after the initial contract and is good through April 11, 2023.
According to a staff report, it is for the collection of all residential solid waste within the city’s boundaries and transportation to the transfer station inside the city limits or another solid waste disposal site with city approval.
Information: cityofstockbridge.com.
