Stockbridge council initiatives approved

A $115,029 lighting agreement with Georgia Power for streetlight enhancement was approved unanimously by the Stockbridge City Council at its Aug. 30 workshop meeting.
The vote came after the original list of locations was amended. About a dozen locations around the city are included in the approved plan.
In other business, a job description/pay/classification and organizational chart that includes a new management analyst position was approved unanimously along with a $21,108.58 budget amendment. The extra money will come from the city’s fund balance.
The council also unanimously approved an intergovernmental agreement with Henry County regarding the use of a public safety software system by the police department.
