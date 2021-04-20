Stockbridge council approves specs for police chief

Another step has been taken toward the creation of a police department in Stockbridge. The position of police chief was officially added to the city’s organizational chart by unanimous vote of the City Council at its March 30 workshop meeting.
It is the tenth position to report directly to the city manager, but with a higher pay range than all other department heads and slightly lower than the city manager. The chief will likely earn between $92,581 and $143,501 per year according to the updated pay and classification chart. An official job description for the police chief position was also approved and posted.
