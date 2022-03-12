Stockbridge council approves expenditures

Motorists on I-75 will soon see more advertising on behalf of Stockbridge, as the City Council voted Feb. 22 to approve a $49,400 contract that includes space on nine billboard locations.
In other business, a request from the city’s public works department to set aside $300,000 for right-of-way landscaping was approved, a $90,000 increase over the previous year because of several rights-of-way having been turned over to the city from the county under the new service delivery strategy.
Also approved was an increase in the annual janitorial maintenance contract to $118,080 from the previous $89,280.
Information: cityofstockbridge.com.
About the Author
Editors' Picks