Stockbridge council approves appointments

From left: council members John Blount and Yolanda Barber; Mayor Anthony Ford; and council members LaKeisha Gantt, Alphonso Thomas and Elton Alexander.

Henry County | 9 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Appointments to two separate city boards were approved by the Stockbridge City Council at its April 12 regular meeting. Stanley Dumas, Kathleen Nelson and Askia Abdullah were reappointed to the Planning & Zoning Commission for four-year terms that expire Dec. 31, 2024. Appointments to the Citywide Development Authority include Kalpesh Patidar, Mark Glenn, Frangela Merritt and Samantha Samuels. Their terms were not specified. In other city business, the council discussed a proposed intergovernmental agreement regarding the county aquatic center set to be built along the Jodeco Road corridor. It is being reviewed by city attorneys and will be brought back to the council in the future for possible approval. Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

