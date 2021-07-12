ajc logo
Stockbridge council amends personnel policy

Stockbridge City Hall.
Stockbridge City Hall.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
20 minutes ago

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its June 29 regular meeting to amend the city’s personnel policy regarding employees appointed and confirmed by the mayor and council. This applies to the city clerk, city treasurer, city manager, city attorney, and executive assistant to mayor and council. These staff members will now receive their annual performance and salary reviews during the final three months of the calendar year, just prior to their reappointment in January.

The vote to approve was 5-0. Mayor Anthony Ford, who did not vote, stated that he was not in favor of changing the current process of performance evaluations at the anniversary of each employee’s hire date. Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

