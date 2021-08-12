Stockbridge council addresses development plan

The Stockbridge City Council voted July 27 to amend the design standards for the Bridges at Jodeco development code and master plan. City staff requested the change to the plan, first adopted in 2019, based on a 14-acre portion of the 142-acre overall site for which a developer seeks to install 306 multi-family residential units along with 6,200 square feet of commercial and mixed-use retail construction.
A separate motion related to this project was approved to allow that a specific road in the development be dedicated to the city. This move will allow for access to the development site, according to officials. Information: cityofstockbridge.com.