Stockbridge condominium development agreement approved

The property in question is a 25.23-acre tract on the east side of East Atlanta Road, just north of its intersection with Valley Hill Road. The site was rezoned in 2003 for multi-family residential use. The development agreement will allow up to 201 condominiums, just under the eight units per acre permitted by the zoning.

A number of conditions were attached to the agreement regarding some required amenities and specific building regulations, along with streetscaping and other guidelines. The vote to approve the agreement with staff recommendations was unanimous. Information: cityofstockbridge.com.