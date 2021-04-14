Stockbridge City Council opposes new voting law

The Stockbridge City Council voted unanimously at its March workshop meeting to approve a resolution opposing the recent voting law passed by the Georgia General Assembly and signed by Gov. Brian Kemp. The resolution alleges that the new legislation “would greatly reduce access and participation in American democracy,” claiming that it “limits self-determination of citizens to choose their elected officials” by limiting early voting, the distribution of food and water in voting lines, access and availability to secure ballot boxes, and the use of mobile voting.