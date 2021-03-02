Stockbridge City Council approves road list

The road sections add up to nearly five miles total and include parts of Davidson Parkway, Old Atlanta Road, Meadow Ridge Drive, Willow Springs Lane, Sage Court, Memory Lane, Old Legends Boulevard, Timeless Walk, Homeplace Drive, Bridle Cove, Lakeview Place, Fairgreen Trail and Winter View Way. The LMIG program uses assistance and funding from the Georgia Department of Transportation for local road maintenance. The vote to approve the list was unanimous.

