Stockbridge City Council approves 2021 budget

The budget in Stockbridge is going up.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

After a third reading and public hearing, the Stockbridge City Council voted to approve the city’s budget for the 2021 fiscal year, which begins Jan. 1.

The vote was 4-0-1 with council member Yolanda Barber abstaining. According to a city staff report, the 2021 general fund budget was set at $12,731,850. That is an increase of nearly 10 percent and more than $1.1 million over the 2020 budget. The enterprise funds budget – consisting of water/sewer, stormwater, sanitation and other revenue – went up more than 50 percent to $33,245,912. Nearly all of that increase is in the capital citywide fund line item, which nearly doubled.

Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

