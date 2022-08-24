ajc logo
Stockbridge annexation/rezoning request postponed

Stockbridge City Hall.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
54 minutes ago

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its Aug. 8 regular meeting to table until Sept. 12 consideration of a proposed development that would require annexation as well as rezoning.

The total area of the site is 42 acres and the plan is to create an age-restricted residential development.

A 22-acre tract already in the city limits sits on the west side of Hwy. 42, a few hundred yards south of Eagle’s Landing First Baptist Church. An adjoining 20-acre tract to the south is directly across from Summit View Drive. Annexation of the former parcel was requested so the two parcels could be combined for the development.

The council voted to have public hearings at the Aug. 25 Planning Commission meeting as well as the Sept. 12 City Council meeting.

Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

