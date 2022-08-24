Stockbridge annexation/rezoning request postponed

The total area of the site is 42 acres and the plan is to create an age-restricted residential development.

A 22-acre tract already in the city limits sits on the west side of Hwy. 42, a few hundred yards south of Eagle’s Landing First Baptist Church. An adjoining 20-acre tract to the south is directly across from Summit View Drive. Annexation of the former parcel was requested so the two parcels could be combined for the development.