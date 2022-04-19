Stockbridge annexation bill gets affirmative vote

Legislation that could potentially increase the size of Stockbridge by a significant amount has passed both houses of the Georgia General Assembly.
Senate Bill 612 in its original form would have allowed for the city to possibly double in size, but a variety of feedback led the sponsors to make some changes that now see just over 6,000 residents affected.
The annexation of this new property into Stockbridge would be decided by a voter referendum this fall, with voters in the affected areas making the decision at the polls.
The move, if approved, would also divide the city into separate districts. That would change City Council elections, which have traditionally been at-large.
Information: legis.ga.gov.
