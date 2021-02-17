Stockbridge amphitheater nears completion

The new 3,200-seat amphitheater in Stockbridge is expected to be completed before the start of the summer. An update on the project was given at the City Council’s Feb. 8 regular meeting, including a video of the recent progress on construction of the facility, and it was noted that the projected completion is near the end of May.
The council approved a $2,371,922 change order related to the project, which is being funded ultimately by SPLOST revenue. That vote was unanimous. A report on the change order indicated that it is earmarked for parking and landscape features.
