Staff position added in McDonough

Henry County | 12 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

A large number of open records requests on a continuous basis has led the McDonough City Council to approve the addition of a full-time administrative assistant position in the city clerk’s office just to handle them. The council made the move at its April 1 regular meeting.

The staff addition will allow the city to do the work in a more timely fashion, as open records requests have a state-mandated response time. The council also approved a $13,112 annual maintenance allocation for the two elevators at City Hall and a $20,000 expenditure for engineering services at a city reservoir.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

