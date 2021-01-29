X

Special election set for Locust Grove council seat

Locust Grove City Hall.
Locust Grove City Hall.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Locust Grove City Council voted unanimously at its Jan. 19 regular meeting to begin the process of replacing one of its own. A special election was called for March 16 to fill the seat left vacant by John R. Gardner, who moved out of the city effective Nov. 1 of last year.

According to the resolution passed by the council, Gardner notified the city in mid-October of the move. The resolution praised Gardner for his two-plus years of service and also set the qualifying dates for the special election. Qualifying will be Feb. 15-17 at City Hall.

Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.