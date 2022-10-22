ajc logo
X

Six early voting sites in Henry

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
24 minutes ago

Voters in Henry County have six locations from which to choose should they decide to cast their ballots during the week leading up to the Nov. 8 general election.

Those who wait until Election Day must visit their respective precincts, but any county voter can go to any of the early voting locations to vote in advance: the county’s main election office, 40 Atlanta Street in McDonough; Merle Manders Conference Center, 111 Davis Road in Stockbridge; Fortson Library, 61 McDonough Street in Hampton; Locust Grove Library, 115 MLK Jr. Blvd. in Locust Grove; JP Moseley Park, 1041 Millers Mill Road in Stockbridge; and Fairview Recreation Center, 35 Austin Road in Stockbridge.

All are open the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Information: 770-288-6448.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

They learned they would die young. Then they got new pills4h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Week 10 high school football scoreboard
13h ago

After record-breaking week, early voting continues Saturday across Georgia
34m ago

Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame makes inaugural inductions Saturday

Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame makes inaugural inductions Saturday

19-year-old dead after teens shoot at each other in Athens, cops say
2h ago
The Latest

Another polling change in Ellenwood
Henry airport to ask for $10 million from state
Henry board OK’s public safety measures
Featured

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Week 10 high school football scoreboard
13h ago
Coronavirus variants are multiplying: What to know about boosters now
Another I-285 lane to close Saturday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top