Six early voting sites in Henry

Those who wait until Election Day must visit their respective precincts, but any county voter can go to any of the early voting locations to vote in advance: the county’s main election office, 40 Atlanta Street in McDonough; Merle Manders Conference Center, 111 Davis Road in Stockbridge; Fortson Library, 61 McDonough Street in Hampton; Locust Grove Library, 115 MLK Jr. Blvd. in Locust Grove; JP Moseley Park, 1041 Millers Mill Road in Stockbridge; and Fairview Recreation Center, 35 Austin Road in Stockbridge.

All are open the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.