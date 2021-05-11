Signpost ordinance approved in Henry County

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at its April 20 regular meeting to approve an ordinance with new regulations governing decorative signposts and their placement within the county right-of-way.
The move came in response to numerous inquiries by various homeowner associations that are looking at placing the posts to enhance the appearance of their neighborhoods. Since there was no county policy in place to allow for an HOA to do such a thing, county staff researched other the policies and requirements of other jurisdictions as part of the process of developing the proposed code which was adopted.
