Security cameras approved for Henry sites

As part of an ongoing initiative to enhance security at government facilities, the Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Nov. 29 regular meeting to approve the installation of security cameras at several locations including the 911 center, transit center, election headquarters, Sandy Ridge Park and Richard Craig Park.
American Rescue Plan Act funds are being used for these expenditures. According to officials, security cameras will eventually be located at all county facilities and they will tie into the Henry County Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center.
Commissioners also approved a memorandum of understanding with Chatham County so that if a disaster renders the coastal county’s 911 department unable to answer calls, they will be rerouted to Henry County 911.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
