Schools in Henry County get four-day holiday

Students and staff in Henry County’s public schools are getting a four-day Labor Day weekend. Schools will be closed Friday, Sept. 3, to align with the holiday for state employees recently implemented by Gov. Brian Kemp. This calendar change was announced at an Aug. 23 special called meeting of the Henry County Board of Education.
It was also announced that curbside food pickup locations across the district are being reduced from ten to four, with a reduced number of menu items at each school, effective the week of Aug. 30. The four locations remaining for this service are Stockbridge Middle, Woodland High, McDonough Middle and Luella High. Information: henry.k12.ga.us.