School gets zoning OK from McDonough council

Theami Montessori School was established in 2010 and has been located in a strip mall building on North Henry Blvd. in Stockbridge, but its director told the council she cannot get desired licensing in that location and wants the school to construct its own facility on a 3.6-acre site at McDonough Parkway and Ivey Edwards Lane to better serve the community.

Several citizens spoke in favor of the request. The zoning on the property was changed from planned unit development/single family residential to central commercial.