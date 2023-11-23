Runoff set for Henry commission seat

A runoff is scheduled for Dec. 5 in the special election for the District 2 seat on the Henry County Board of Commissioners.

Neat Robinson, who was appointed earlier this year to the seat after the resignation of Dee Clemmons, received 44.6 percent of the vote in this month’s election while Bruce Holmes garnered 37.4 percent. Holmes served 12 years as District 5 commissioner until the redrawn district lines made him ineligible to continue there.

The winner in the runoff will serve the remaining year of the term, as a regular election for the seat is set for November of 2024.