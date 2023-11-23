Runoff set for Henry commission seat

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

A runoff is scheduled for Dec. 5 in the special election for the District 2 seat on the Henry County Board of Commissioners.

Neat Robinson, who was appointed earlier this year to the seat after the resignation of Dee Clemmons, received 44.6 percent of the vote in this month’s election while Bruce Holmes garnered 37.4 percent. Holmes served 12 years as District 5 commissioner until the redrawn district lines made him ineligible to continue there.

The winner in the runoff will serve the remaining year of the term, as a regular election for the seat is set for November of 2024.

Information: henrycountyga.gov.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top