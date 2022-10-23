Roundabout in development in Hampton

Construction has begun on a new roundabout in Hampton, and traffic is expected to be affected for the remainder of 2022 before it is completed.
Henry County officials released a map showing various road closures and detours related to the project.
The roundabout is being built on East King Road on the south side of Hwy. 20 and south of downtown. The closure was scheduled to begin Oct. 17 and remain in place for approximately three months, according to officials.
Traffic on Hwy. 20 should not be affected. A few dozen signs within a mile or two of the project in all directions have been posted to aid motorists in the area. Information: Skip Layton, City of Hampton construction manager, 770-560-6992.
