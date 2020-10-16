Roberts appointed Henry County State Court judge

Danielle Roberts has been pointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to a judgeship in Henry County State Court. She is filling a vacancy created by Kemp’s appointment of State Court Judge Pandora Palmer to the Superior Court bench for the Flint Judicial Circuit. She has served nearly three years as a Henry County Magistrate Court judge. A graduate of Howard University as well as Georgia State University’s law school,
Roberts previously served as an associate attorney with AXAMLAW and as a partner and co-founder of Axam~Roberts Legal Group. She is a member of the State Bar of Georgia, Henry County Bar Association, Gate City Bar Association, and the Atlanta Lawyer’s Club. Roberts and her family live in Ellenwood.