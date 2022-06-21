BreakingNews
Statewide down-ballot, congressional fields to be set after Tuesday’s runoff
ajc logo
X

Road work approved by Henry board

Several SPLOST-funded road projects have been approved.

Combined ShapeCaption
Several SPLOST-funded road projects have been approved.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
25 minutes ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its June 7 regular meeting to approve a resolution calling for the resurfacing of 86 county roads.

The work will be funded by the county’s regular SPLOST as well as its T-SPLOST which is earmarked specifically for transportation needs, along with Georgia Department of Transportation funds and money from the county’s general fund if necessary.

Two other SPLOST-funded resolutions for road work were approved at the meeting, with $69,141 designated for the design of the Flippen Road extension and a $350,267 bid award for asphalt patching, crack sealing and high-density mineral bond application on 25 county roads.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Low turnout, high stakes: What to watch in Tuesday’s Georgia runoffs3h ago
Former Braves outfielder Joc Pederson discusses his free agency
12h ago
‘I love Atlanta’: Joc Pederson receives Braves World Series ring
13h ago
Piedmont University president to retire amid upheaval
4h ago
Piedmont University president to retire amid upheaval
4h ago
Sale of Southern Baptist center in Georgia delayed after rezoning fails
2h ago
The Latest
Henry flood plain study update on the way
McDonough considering $36.7 million budget
Henry board amends ULDC
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top