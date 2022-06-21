Road work approved by Henry board

The work will be funded by the county’s regular SPLOST as well as its T-SPLOST which is earmarked specifically for transportation needs, along with Georgia Department of Transportation funds and money from the county’s general fund if necessary.

Two other SPLOST-funded resolutions for road work were approved at the meeting, with $69,141 designated for the design of the Flippen Road extension and a $350,267 bid award for asphalt patching, crack sealing and high-density mineral bond application on 25 county roads.